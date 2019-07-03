Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $21.90. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Kent bought 3,327 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $66,307.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,309.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Barrett bought 1,200 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $25,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $245,259 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 774.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

