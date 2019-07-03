Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Gap Up to $59.82

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.10, but opened at $59.82. Maxim Integrated Products shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 2,068,122 shares trading hands.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $422,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,246 shares of company stock worth $3,243,413. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

