Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $200.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.14 million and the highest is $205.10 million. Medpace posted sales of $170.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $827.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $829.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $932.01 million, with estimates ranging from $915.61 million to $947.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. ValuEngine upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. 152,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Medpace has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 427,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 244,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 218,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

