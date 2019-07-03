MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0093 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $73,630.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.98 or 0.05512304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,214,760 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.