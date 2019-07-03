Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $1.98 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $142.09 million and $25.86 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00016651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.02534945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00065803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,017,755 coins and its circulating supply is 71,743,900 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinBene, QBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bitfinex and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

