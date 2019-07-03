Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to post sales of $25.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.37 million and the highest is $26.30 million. Metropolitan Bank reported sales of $20.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full year sales of $102.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.12 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $118.95 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metropolitan Bank.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $54.26.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.