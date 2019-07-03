Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to post sales of $25.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.37 million and the highest is $26.30 million. Metropolitan Bank reported sales of $20.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full year sales of $102.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.12 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $118.95 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metropolitan Bank.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $54.26.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.