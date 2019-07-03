Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 379,980 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 290,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.29% of Milestone Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

