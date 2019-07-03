Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.70. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

