Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.66. Mplx posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,391. Mplx has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mplx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mplx by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

