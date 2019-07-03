Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $106.00. Mycelx Technologies shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 6,179 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.

Mycelx Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Mycelx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycelx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.