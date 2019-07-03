Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Myomo posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

