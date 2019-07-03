Nate Walkingshaw Sells 29,579 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $911,328.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $128,733.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 653 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $21,829.79.

On Monday, May 13th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $118,880.37.

On Monday, April 29th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $132,624.36.

On Monday, April 15th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $125,465.58.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,409. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

