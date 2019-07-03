Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $677,898.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00009357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 183.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000418 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,312,744 coins and its circulating supply is 14,632,830 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

