Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $453,000.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $419.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

