NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives $29.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

NTCT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 6,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,616. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

