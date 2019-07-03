Noku Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $13,588.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.01710087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00149826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

