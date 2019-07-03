Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.85. Nordson has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $96,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $768,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $56,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

