Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $307,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $68,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $566,248. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

