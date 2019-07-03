Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $71.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lumentum to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 3.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $20,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

