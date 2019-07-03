Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 10.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08, 810,497 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 831,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novavax from $40.00 to $42.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Novavax by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

