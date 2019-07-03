NPER Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, NPER has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. NPER has a market capitalization of $200,708.00 and $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011976 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NPER Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPER’s official website is nper.io/En.

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

