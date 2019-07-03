NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Shares of DCMYY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 32,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,265. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. NTT Docomo has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

