Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Up 5%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.62, approximately 1,391,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 648,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney purchased 45,780 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $133,219.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 898,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,249.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 229,248 shares of company stock worth $669,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Summer Road LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 3,784,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 500,489 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 824,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

