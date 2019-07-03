Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0022

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,979,725 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, FCoin, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, IDEX, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

