OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Earns “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OFS Credit alerts:

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $17.71 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFS Credit stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. OFS Credit accounts for 2.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 12.12% of OFS Credit worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.