ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $24.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

ON stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 131,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $59,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,800 shares of company stock worth $769,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 774,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 369,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after buying an additional 411,056 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

