Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 8,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.55. Onespan has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $487,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Clements purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,197.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Onespan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Onespan by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Onespan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,258,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

