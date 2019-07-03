Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Up 7.1%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.27, 708,735 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,527,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLK. ValuEngine lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.86.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.