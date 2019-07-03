OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $795,928.00 and $23,870.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00533845 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000744 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006236 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

