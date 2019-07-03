Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Down to $1.08

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.08. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,877,007 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,300,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.