Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.64. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 474,550 shares changing hands.

PAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.99.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

