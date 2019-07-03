Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.20

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 12400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 43.16, a current ratio of 43.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,408.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,408. Insiders bought a total of 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $69,871 over the last ninety days.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

