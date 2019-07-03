Pareteum (TEUM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN: TEUM):

7/1/2019 – Pareteum was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Pareteum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Management preannounced 2Q19 results that will exceed consensus estimates for revenue of $26.2M and adjusted EBITDA of $4.1M.””

6/18/2019 – Pareteum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They wrote, “We recently spoke with a key customer that attributes much of its success to Pareteum, and sees the ability to scale to several million subscribers on the TEUM platform. Pareteum continues to add senior managers with deep software and comm experience, including the recent head of service delivery. Last week we hosted a management call as well. We believe TEUM continues to set conservative guidance.””

6/12/2019 – Pareteum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe a short report on TEUM issued on Friday drew inaccurate conclusions based on cherry picking some announced customers and highlighting prior challenges.””

6/10/2019 – Pareteum was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Pareteum was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Pareteum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We estimate pro forma organic growth of about 27%. Strong EBITDA margins at 22.4%, and $5.2 mil beat our $2.4 mil est. Raising our FY19 revs to $116.1 mil from $109.6 mil, and FY20 to $151.6 mil from $146.6 mil. from $7.50. TEUM trades at only 4.4x FY20 revs. Key Points Results. Total revenue of $23.0 million (up 460% y/y) v. our $18.6 million est and $19.2 million consensus. Revenue ex-iPass grew 33% seq. iPass closed mid Feb. Faster deployments and better-than-expected sub growth helped organic growth. Continual software refinements also help with deployments. Another factor is a focus on selling deals that can deploy quickly, and not ones that require customization. We estimate pro forma organic growth of about 27% y/y. Gross margin of 56.3%, in line. Adj. EBITDA of $5.2 million v.””

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 4,215,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,198. Pareteum Corp has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth $5,849,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

