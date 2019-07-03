Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.51. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 4,363,152 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $704.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 800,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 386,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 226,795 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 167,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 151,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 104,384 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

