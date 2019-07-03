PayCoin (XPY) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $182,371.00 and $2,299.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000220 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 147.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

