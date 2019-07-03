Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ACSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 716 ($9.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 million and a PE ratio of 61.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 737.06. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Royce Paul Noland purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.81) per share, for a total transaction of £58,800 ($76,832.61).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

