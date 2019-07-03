Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SIG to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SIG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 142 ($1.86).

Get SIG alerts:

SHI stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.65. SIG has a one year low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.