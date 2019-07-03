Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells $64,750.00 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John T. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, John T. Thomas sold 1,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $22,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 802,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,417. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

