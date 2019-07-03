PLNcoin Market Cap Reaches $6,107.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLNcoin has a market cap of $6,107.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,265.61 or 2.37302490 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00039935 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000677 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

