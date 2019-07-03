Polybius One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,361.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $10,361.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00014486 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00285465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.01750604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00153567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Polybius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

