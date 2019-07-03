Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.45

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.45 and last traded at $193.45, with a volume of 3064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,370 shares of company stock worth $26,343,992. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,692,000 after acquiring an additional 144,724 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

