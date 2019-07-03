Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PTMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Portman Ridge Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 24,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,411. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 88.64%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

