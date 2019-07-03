Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on POWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.20 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $399,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,450. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,710,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 405,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 374,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

