Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 22nd

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

