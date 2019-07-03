Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $42.00 price objective on Principia Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $30,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 293,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 681.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 70,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.