Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.22, 1,000,452 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 453,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Progress Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Egan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $2,025,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $353,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,650. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progress Software by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 64,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

