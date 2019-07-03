Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 245.22%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $2,538,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $640,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $5,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 647,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,623. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

