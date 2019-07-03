Qbao (QBT) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $12,419.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

