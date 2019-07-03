QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 25600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

