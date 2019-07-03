QuadrantProtocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $338,953.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $338,953.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00275021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.01715492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00152100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000559 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,385,930 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

